Novak service

Family and friends of William David Novak of Waynesburg, formerly of Rices Landing, who passed away on July 23 are invited to attend a memorial mass at Saint Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, Bobtown, PA on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Father Francis Frazer officiating. Lunch in the church hall will be served following mass and all are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.