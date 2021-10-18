Mt Pleasant
Novella M. Frosztega, of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, died on September 11, 2021 at Oak Hill Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
Before moving to Mt. Pleasant, Novella lived for many years on her family farm near Vanderbilt, Pennsylvania.
She was born October 10, 1931 and was the last surviving member of her family.
Novella was predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Mabel Breeding; her husband Alexander Frosztega; and her brother, Basel V. Breeding.
She is survived by her beloved cat, "Gracie".
Novella was both a cosmetologist and bus driver, having driven bus for schools and a travel touring company. After retirement, she remained active taking care of her farm.
At Novella's request, funeral arrangements and interment were private, all under the direction of the BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, Pennsylvania.
Because of her great love for animals, memorial contributions can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
