O. Desiree Martin

Uniontown
Ophelia Desiree Martin, 56, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., August 13, 1964, a daughter of Henry Brooks and Grace Martin.
In addition to her parents, Desiree was preceded in death by a sister, Wretha Brooks Donaldson.
Desiree was a 1982 graduate of Carmichaels High School. She then received her Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Human Development. Desiree worked for Adelphi Village as a case worker before her illness. She enjoyed arts and crafts, kayaking, walking and being social.
Left to cherish Desiree's memory are her two sons, Ian Emerson of Lake Lynn and Nathan Emerson of Uniontown; a grandson, Bryson Emerson; and sisters Cynthia J. Brooks Smith of Carmichaels and Eugenia M. Brooks Edwards (James) of Crown Point, Ind.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, followed by a service from 3 to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.