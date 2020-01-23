Odilia A. Hixon John

Uniontown
Odilia A. "Dee" Hixon John, 74, of Uniontown, died peacefully at home Saturday, January 18, 2020. Dee was born in Kerkrade-Holz, Limburg, the Netherlands, August 28, 1945. In addition to her parents, Richard and Leotine Van Balkum Hixon, Dee was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Blair Swaney.
Left to cherish Dee's memory are her devoted husband, Franklin A. John of Uniontown; stepdaughters Deborah John Testa (Carl) of Ashburn, Va., Charlotte John Siegler (Douglas) of Bethesda, Md., Jennifer John of Atlanta, Ga.; and dear friend Joyce Papa of Imperial. Dee is also survived by her six grandchildren, Justin Testa (Ashley), Jarrod Testa (Courtney), Rachel Siegler, Nathaniel Siegler, Alexandria Swaney and Arlington Swaney; and four great-granddaughters.
Since 1981, Dee was a realtor and broker in Uniontown and was co-owner of Franklin John Realty, Inc. with her husband, Franklin. For many years, Dee was very active in the business community serving both the city of Uniontown and Fayette County. She was the first woman appointed to the Uniontown City Council and to the Fayette County Redevelopment Authority. Dee was also president of the Fayette County Board of Realtors. She served on several boards, including the Uniontown Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity of Fayette County and Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania. She was a member of St. Peter's Anglican Church, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Dee's life, Friday, January 24, with Father David Wilson officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Goodwill of Uniontown, 1003 Mall Run Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
