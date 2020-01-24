Uniontown
Odilia A. “Dee” Hixon John, 74, of Uniontown, died peacefully at home Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Dee’s life, Friday, January 24, with Father David Wilson officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Goodwill of Uniontown, 1003 Mall Run Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
