Perryopolis
Olga Mychalisn Pierotti, 95, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home.
Born May 11, 1924, in Donora, she was a daughter of the late John and Christina. Olga was a resident of Perryopolis for the past 70 years.
Mrs. Pierotti worked as "Rosie the Riveter" during the Second World War making munitions and war supplies. Right after the war she met her husband on a blind date. Olga's often said her most entertaining job was working as a waitress at the legendary supper club, The Twin Coaches. She met entertainers from Liberace to Sonny and Cher. The fondest family memories Olga had were of Sunday picnics. Olga loved to cook, bake and sew; her recipes continue to give comfort and love.
She is survived by her husband, Peter P. Pierotti, to whom she was married 70 years; daughter, Christine Steiner of Perryopolis; three grandchildren, Neal Pierotti and his wife Esther, Jeffrey Pierotti and his wife Erin, Sarah Walk; and six great-grandchildren, Merik, Mason, Morgan, Thea, Gracyn and Oliver.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Pierotti; brother, Nick Mychalisn; five sisters, Kathryn Parquet, Mary Kiefer, Esther Mychalisn, Helen Bahay and Alice Mychalisn.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28 in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Prayers of Transfer will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29 in the funeral home followed by a funeral mass at 10 am in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery. Members of St. John the Baptist parish will pray the rosary for the departed soul of Olga at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family would like to thank Fayette Hospice nurses for the guidance and comfort they provided during Olga's last days. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
