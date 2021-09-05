Uniontown
Olive Brandt Rossi, 91, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Lafayette Manor, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 12, 1930, in Uniontown, to the late Charles and Marie Steeber Brandt.
She is survived by her children, Mark Rossi of Hopwood, Phillip (Connie) Rossi of Morgantown, W.Va., Rich (Lisa) Rossi of Presto, Karen (Gary) Wycinsky of McClellandtown, Jacqui (Larry) Vignali of Alexandria, Va.; grandchildren, Rebecca Vignali of New York City, N.Y., Emma (Michael) Green of Seattle, Wash., Rachel (Cody) Dice of Smithfield, Carly Wycinsky at home; special friends, Jackie Savini and Jim Rankin.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Henry J. Rossi September 5, 2010; her son, David April 5, 1989; her siblings, Betty, William, Vincent, Melvin and infant Charles.
Olive and Henry married January 30, 1954, and celebrated 56 years of marriage. Mom was a loving, caring soul and was always there to help in any way she could.
She loved spending time with all four of her granddaughters, especially during the holidays. She was a wonderful cook and kept an immaculately clean home.
As per Mom's final wishes, funeral and internment at Mt. Macrina Cemetery will be private and is entrusted to the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
The family would like to thank Lafayette Manor, nurses and staff and Redstone Hospice for taking wonderful care of our Mom.
Donations can be made in Olive's memory to a charity of one's choice.
