Uniontown
Omeda Jane Lovey, 93, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC. The viewing will be private. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church followed by a service celebrating Omeda’s life at 11 a.m., officiated by the Reverend Kevin Anderson.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
