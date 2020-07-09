Uniontown
Omeda Jane Lovey, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 93. She was reunited in heaven with her adoring husband, Paul O. Lovey Sr.
She is survived by her sister, Lillian Melville of Downey, Calif.; her loving children, Paul O. Lovey Jr. and significant other Debbie Martin, Mark Lovey and wife Cheryl Lovey and daughter Robbi Carolla and husband Ray of Uniontown; grandchildren, Kristy Alexander and husband Jason of Uniontown, Amy Lovey of Mass., Mark Lovey Jr. of Uniontown, Paul Lovey of Fla. and Lindsay Carolla of Ohio; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Alexander, Lena and Aydin Bell and Brendon Lovey.
Omeda was a graduate of Uniontown Area High School Class of 1944. She spent many years in customer service at Town & Country and the Bon-Ton. She was a devout Christian and active member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. She dedicated much of her free time to the Uniontown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Omeda volunteered for the Food Bank. She was passionate about animals, specifically the cats she raised over the years, and music, especially Gospel and Country. She loved to dance and enjoyed live concerts. But only if those concerts occurred Monday-Saturday. Sundays were reserved exclusively to support her Steelers, and in particular her favorite player, Ben Roethlisberger.
She was known for her quick wit, contagious laugh and kind and compassionate spirit. To know Omeda, or better yet by her nickname “Meatball,” was to love her.
Donations in her name may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the Uniontown Fire Dept. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC. Paul and Mark would like to extend an open visitation for friends of Omeda from 7 until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, July 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church followed by a service celebrating Omeda’s life at 11 a.m. officiated by Reverend Kevin Anderson.
The family would expressly like the thank Omeda’s physician, Dr. Iannamorelli, and the incredible group of nurses, aides and staff at the Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Their unmatched dedication, patience, affection, and support will never be forgotten.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.