Onufry Babilya Jr.

Brownsville, Pa.
Onufry "Nuf" Babilya Jr., 85, of Brownsville, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, barber and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022.
He was born on July 20, 1936 in Rowes Run, Pa.
Onufry "Nuf" graduated from Redstone High School in 1953, and went on to receive a degree from Pittsburgh Barber College. He earned the title of Master Barber and owned Nufry Babilya Barber Styling in Brownsville, for 55 years, until his retirement.
Onufry was a talented artist and musician. He played the trumpet in the polka band, The Veritones, for many years.
He was a kind man and a friend to all who knew him.
Onufry always put his family first and had a joke ready for anyone he met.
Onufry was preceded in death by his parents, Onufrij and Mary Babilya; and his brothers and sister, John and Joseph Babilya and Ann Davoli.
He is survived by his wife, and true love, of 63 years, Shirley Babilya; loving daughters, Shirley Ann Babilya, Maria Babilya and Brandon Badeaux, Rebecca Babilya; grandchildren, Donald Hilenbrant, Emma Mary Frank and Dustin Schimansky; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, when a Panachida Service will be heldat 9:15 a.m. on Monday, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as celebrant. Interment in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
A Parastas Service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
