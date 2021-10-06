Uniontown
Opal M. Watson, 81, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, October, 4, 2021 in her home, with loving family by her side. She was born November 14, 1939, in Claysville.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles and Ruth Mundell Curtis; her ex-husband, Carl J. Watson; two sisters, Connie Jones and Kay Anderson; and twin grandsons, Michael Joseph and Matthew Aaron Ratliff.
Opal had worked as a school crossing guard at the East End School in the 1970s and when the school closed she returned home to raise her three daughters. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are three daughters, Wendy Collins (James) of Uniontown, Patricia Ratliff of Concordia, Kans., and Victoria Latecki of Cleveland, Ohio; sister, Dorothy Hughes of Uniontown; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. To honor Opal's wishes, she will later be cremated and a private memorial service for the immediate family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations, in memory of Opal, be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 310 Fisk Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.