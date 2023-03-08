Dilliner
Orville E. “Bud” Sharpton, 95, of Dilliner, passed away, unexpectedly, Friday, March 3, 2023, in his home. Born in Augusta, Kans., March 11, 1927, he was a son of the late John and Della Johnson Sharpton.
Over the years, Bud worked in steel mills, oil refinery and with propane gas in Nebraska, and locally, he was head of maintenance for Southeastern Greene School District. In his retirement, he was a delivery man for the former Kendall Floral in Point Marion, and for Jordan Auto Parts in Dilliner.
Bud served in the South Pacific with the Maritime service in 1944-46, and the U.S. Army Air Force from 1946-49.
He was a member of the Glasgow Lodge #485 Free & Accepted Masons in Shippingport, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1932 in Point Marion, and the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #400.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Lee Greenawalt Kovalcheck Sharpton; two children, Timmy Kovalcheck of Carmichaels, and JoAnn Garrison (Robert) of Waynesburg, and their families; and two sisters, Elsie Bright and Linda Davidson, both of Missouri.
Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. A service by the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge #153 will begin at 7 p.m. Private interment, with full military honors, will take place at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorials be offered to the Greene County Veteran Memorial Park, P.O. Box 371, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.