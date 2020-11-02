Masontown
Otis "Buck" Ami Shaffer, 78, of Masontown, passed away October 30, 2020, at his home, with his family at his side.
He was born in Masontown, W.Va. March 3, 1942, a son of the late Benjamin and Anna Lee Sprouse Shaffer.
After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army. Before retiring, Buck was employed as a laborer at General Motors. He was a member of Leckrone Rod & Gun Club, Masontown Fish & Game, Barton Hollow Hunting Club in Haydentown; Grindstone Fire Hall, Fayette and Greene County Dart Ball Clubs and Masontown Senior Center.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Betty Jean Rodgers, Elsie Griffith, Pauline Rohr, Mary Ann Shaffer and Carol Lee Shaffer. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Jean Johnson Shaffer; and children, John Shaffer (Dorey), Stephen Shaffer (Laurie), John "Hammer" Johnson (Jessie), Shane Lubish (Amanda); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, November 2 and 3 and from 9 until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, November 4, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Gary McFadden and Pastor Walter Sapp officiating.
Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, with Military Rites accorded by the American Legion Post 423 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
