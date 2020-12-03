Uniontown
Ova Mae Haymond DeRosa, 93, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020, in her residence, with loving family by her side.
Friends were received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, December 3, in Uniontown Central Christian Church, 23 S. Gallatin Avenue, with the Rev. Heather Simpson officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required to be worn and social distancing must be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.