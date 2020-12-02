Uniontown
It is with great sadness and aching hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ova Mae Haymond DeRosa, into the loving hands of our Heavenly Father.
Ova Mae Haymond DeRosa, 93, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020, in her residence, with loving family by her side. She was born May 31, 1927, in Hope, Georges Township.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Leonard and Chloe Ann Haymond Miller, and stepfather Calvin Miller; her loving husband of 73 years, John DeRosa Sr.; daughter Bonnie Lou DeRosa; sisters Edith Bell, Ethel Davis, Betty Davis and Mildred “Midge” Bucci; brothers Leslie “Bud” Miller and Larry Miller; and sons-in-law Ronald “Bunny” Phelan and Richard Kanuch.
Mom and dad married April 1, 1947. Dad always said it was the best April Fool’s joke he ever played. He also said that mom was always right about everything. He would actually “write it on the calendar” if she was wrong to mark the occasion. (It didn’t happen often.)
Ova enjoyed walking and nature, as was evident in her flower garden and the many bird and squirrel feeders placed in her yard. She was a sports enthusiast and loved watching her Pirates and Steelers.
Mom was a generous person and welcomed everyone into her home. Whether it was for cake and a card game, Sunday dinner after church or just for tea and talking, the door was always open for anyone who stopped by. Those who were privileged to know her loved and respected her.
Most importantly, Ova was devoted to her family. She cherished her husband of 73 years and loved each of her children with all of her heart. She especially enjoyed the visits by her children and grandchildren. They never failed to bring a huge smile to her face. Nothing made her happier than welcoming the newest family members. Her gentle and loving guidance has shaped all of our lives and we will be forever grateful.
Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Charlotte Mae Carey and husband Dennis of Hopwood, Carole Lea Kanuch of Juniata, Janet Ann Phelan of Bethelboro, John DeRosa Jr. and wife Laura of Uniontown, and Cathy Jean Collins and husband William and Donna Lynne Palya and husband John, all of Lemont Furnace; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Deloris Jean Miller Bowman of Smithfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, December 3, in Uniontown Central Christian Church, 23 S. Gallatin Avenue, with the Rev. Heather Simpson officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required to be worn and social distancing must be observed.
