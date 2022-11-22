Uniontown
Owen K. Silbaugh, Sr., 81, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Military honors will be accorded. Interment will be privately held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
