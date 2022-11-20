Uniontown
Owen K. Silbaugh, Sr., 81, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
He was born in Uniontown on June 13, 1941, son of Ralph G. and Ruth F. Furnier Silbaugh. His parents and sister, Trudy Edenfield, preceded him in death.
"O" as he was affectionately known by family and friends, attended Uniontown and North Union High Schools prior to graduation while working with his family, the original owners of Silbaugh Vault Company of Uniontown.
He retired from UPS in 1996 as Regional Supervisor of the New Stanton Center.
He served in the United States Army Reserve, and was a member of the Amvets Post 103.
He was an avid sports fan, and he played for local baseball and softball teams, such as the Lemont Hall of Famers. The only thing he loved more than playing sports, was talking about sports.
As a father and grandfather, he had no equal; he dearly loved spending time with his family, especially on the beaches and near lighthouses of the Outer Banks.
He will be deeply missed by his children: daughter, Courtney N. Radcliffe and husband, Harry, of Uniontown, and son, Owen K. Silbaugh, Jr. and wife, Treacy, of Wakefield, Mass.; their mother, Colleen McLaughlin and husband, Bob, of Uniontown; five grandchildren: Harry, Jocelyn, Cole, Owen III. and Brendan; a brother, John "Jack" Silbaugh of Warren, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 21st, and from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Military honors will be accorded. Interment will be privately held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.