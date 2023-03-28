Uniontown
Pamela A. Clark Mayfield Filcheck, 64, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 22, 2023.
She was the beloved mother of Sabrina Mayfield and Samantha Mayfield; grandmother of Alexander Aquilo; sister of Ina Lou Tissue, Nancy J. Clark, George Ronald Clark, and Peggy S. Grimm. She is also survived by many loving family members and friends.
Relatives and friends will be received at GATES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LLC., 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown PA, 15401, from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 30, 2023, where prayers will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Private Interment will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.