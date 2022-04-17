Republic
Pamela Berisko, 71, of Republic passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her loving family at her side.
She was born May 31, 1950, in Uniontown, a daughter of Orie and Ann Banchi.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Berisko; and daughter, Radelle Shea.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Tammy Felio (Justin) of Adah; grandchildren, Robbie and Dylan Shea, Kyleigh Kohl, and Kennedy Felio.
Pamela's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.