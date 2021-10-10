Uniontown
Pamela Brown, 49, of Uniontown, passed away on October 5th, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born January 4th, 1971, in Uniontown, to Ronald F. Brown and Cheryl Yancey Brown.
Pamela was a loving and caring person. She loved making jewelry and was always making the kids happy.
She leaves behind her three children, Faliesh and Kendric Brown, and Billy Rogers; her mother, Cheryl Brown and stepfather, Robert Lee; her father Ronald (Clara) Brown; siblings, Ronette (Melvin) Morgan, Kim Brown, Keisha Thomas, and Darryl Haynes, James (Leanna) Brown.
Professional services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, and will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, October 12th.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.