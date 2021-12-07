Newell
Pamela Griffith Godlewski, 72, of Newell, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born December 19, 1948, in Ohio County, West Virginia, a daughter of Arthur C. Griffith and Sarah A. Grimm Griffith.
If Roses grow in Heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my Mother’s arms and tell her they’re from me.Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile.Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there’s an ache within my heart that will never go away.
She is survived by her three sons, Brian Griffith and Nan Taylor of Belle Vernon, Joshua Godlewski of Perryopolis, Corre Griffith of Newell; sister, Deborah Hundagen and husband Larry of Windsor Heights, W.Va., brother, Dale Griffith of Woodville, W.Va.; grandsons, Xavier Griffith, Trevor Griffith; niece, Bernadette Varlas and husband Michael of Follansbee, W.Va.
Private services were conducted for the family.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
