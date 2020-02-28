California
Pamela J. Beckish, 65, of California, died peacefully at home Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
She was born Friday, December 3, 1954, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Raymond and Louise Shazer Lippart.
In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Nick Gary Beckish; and daughter Billie Jo Beckish.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amanda Egut and husband Andy; sisters Jackie Lippart of Uniontown, and Donna Chiovitti and husband Pat of Perryopolis; sisters-in-law Stella Broadwater, and Ann Disanto and husband Teddy. Also surviving are her granddaughter, Casey Winters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of services, Saturday, February 29, in MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, with the Rev. Amory Merriman officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
