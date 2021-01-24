Fairchance
Pamela Jo Douthitt Metz, 74, of Fairchance, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021.
Arrangements will be announced by the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
Sunday, January 24, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: January 24, 2021 @ 4:52 pm
