Fairchance
Pamela Jo Douthitt Metz, 74, of Fairchance, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, and went to be with her Heavenly Father and Lord Jesus Christ.
She was born March 22, 1946, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph Jefferson Douthitt and Lauretta May Dennis Douthitt; and sister and brother-in-law, Debra Ann (Joseph) Brant.
Surviving are her sisters, Wanda Kay (Kevin) O'Brien Fairchance and Sandra Fay (John) Carson of Scenery Hill; brother, Joseph Rodney (Kimberly) Douthitt of Perryopolis; Victoria Douthitt of Apex, N.C.; stepdaughters, Kimberly (Robert) Davis and Amy Metz (Michael) Richter; nieces, Lauren Marie Carson and Elizabeth Hope Carson; nephews, Joel J. (Amber) Douthitt, Aaron F. (Amanda) Douthitt and David C. (Jessica) Douthitt; three grandchildren, Nathan (Mariah), Lucas (Beka) and Alexandra; great-grandchild, Teddy; two grandnieces; and five grandnephews.
Pam was a charter member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Uniontown where she served as Church Secretary.
She was employed with a local Subway franchise as a bookkeeper.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 27, in Bethel Baptist Church, 998 North Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
