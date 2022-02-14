Smithfield
Pamela Louise Barone Oravets, 67, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born December 11, 1954, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Raymond Barone and Leona Smith Barone; two brothers, John Nicholas Barone and Raymond Barone Jr.; and her daughter-in-law, Maki.
Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Fred Oravets Jr.; two children, Fred Oravets III, and Angela Eicher and her friend, Josh; six grandchildren, Julia, Maya, Aden, Abby, Tyler and Madalyn; a brother, Leonard Barone and his friend, Lil; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1973 and was employed for many years at Fayette County CTI.
Pam was a very loving and caring person, always willing to help everyone. She was an extraordinary cook, made all the holiday dinners, and no one ever left her house hungry. She was very talented with crafts, flowers, gardening and canning. She enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with family. Pam will be sadly missed by all.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, February 14 and 15, and 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, February 16, with Pastor Jeff Marton officiating.
Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Leckrone.
