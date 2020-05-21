Brownsville
Pamela Otanic Knaresboro passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. She was born April 12, 1956, in Brownsville, to Betty and Hughey Otanic.
Pam is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bob; children Alyson and Conner; sisters Debbie Retucci (Joe) and Dorothy Biringer (Terry); brother Gary Leebrick (Marnie); and aunt, Virginia Knox.
Pam was a graduate of Brownsville Area High School Class of 1974 and later went on to become a registered nurse, graduating from Richmond Memorial School of Nursing. She experienced many paths of nursing throughout her years. She spent time working at Duke University Hospital in a clinical research unit with children, doing intravenous therapy and home health, and more recently reviewing medical claims and workers compensation injuries. Pam was a hard worker and enjoyed each of the different paths she was able to experience.
Pam looked forward to any chance she had to be with her family; they were her world. She enjoyed church on Sunday mornings, time spent at Lido Beach with her sister, Debbie, trips to TJMaxx with Alyson and watching Conner on the lacrosse field.
Pam's faith meant a lot to her. She taught church school for many years when her children were younger, and she loved being an active member of the church community. Pam also lived for lacrosse season and absolutely loved watching Conner play. She viewed lacrosse as a way to extend her family through meeting and interacting with other parents, who became lifelong friends. She was so proud of her children, and their accomplishments, and she made sure to share that with everyone she knew.
There are a few things about Pam that made her special. For one, she had the biggest heart and would do absolutely anything for anyone. She cared more about others than herself. Pam had a personality that could light up a room. She loved sharing stories and laughing with the many friends she had.
Due to current circumstances in regard to the pandemic, a private funeral was held at St. Stephens Catholic Community in Winter Springs, Fla., May 12, with her immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date that has yet to be determined.
The family greatly appreciates the thoughts, prayers and love they have received during this difficult time and look forward to sharing memories of Pam when we are able to be together again.
