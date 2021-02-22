Uniontown
Pamela R. Mesick, of Uniontown, formally of Erie, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She was born May 9, 1946, in Erie.
Pam spent her younger years growing up on the shores of Lake Erie in Pennsylvania.
After getting her teaching degree from Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pam taught Art for many years at AJ McMullen School in Uniontown. Pam was good hearted and enjoyed her cats.
Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Mesick; father Robert Mesick; and brother Scott Mesick.
Pam is survived by family and friends both near and far.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local humane society or animal shelter. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
