Farmington
Pamela "Pam" Ruth Fike, 63, of Farmington, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at home suddenly, with her family by her side.
She was born March 11, 1958, in Uniontown. She is the daughter of the late JoAnn Kuhns and Louren "Buck" Lohr.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 46 years, Tom Fike. Her boys and families, Tommy and Mandy Fike, Kevin and Meghan Fike, and Nathan and Jenn Fike. Her grandchildren, Gavin, Marleigh, Morgan, Andrew; and her babies Colton and Adalynn. Also surviving are her siblings; and many family members and friends; and a special sister-in-law, Joyce Savage. Pam was loved by all.
Per family request there will be no visitations or services.
A dinner will be held in her remembrance at a later date.
All arrangements are under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON.
