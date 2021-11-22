Washington
Pamela Sanders, 62, of Washington, formerly of Waynesburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence J. Sanders, and brother Lawrence Sanders II.
She is survived by her mother Grace Sanders of Waynesburg.
Pamela started her schooling in Chicago and graduated from West Greene High School in Waynesburg. After graduation she attended 2 years of college, and was a member of The First Baptist Church in Waynesburg. Pamela idolized her grandmother Betsy Cress.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
