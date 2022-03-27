Uniontown
Pamela Sue Piret, 58, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Bella Healthcare Center, following an extended illness.
She was born on August 5, 1963, in Yardley, the daughter of the late Jack E. Piret, Sr. and Barbara J. Turley Piret.
She is survived by her loving fiance, Alfred Clark Smith, of Uniontown.
Pamela was one of five children, and is survived by her siblings, Lisa A. Tiano and husband Bob, of Clarksburg, W.Va., Celia D. Slater and her husband Wayne, of Clarksburg, W.Va., Jack E. Piret, Jr. and wife Monica, of Yardley, James C. Piret "JC" and Kim, of Myrtle Beach, S.C..
Also surviving are three nieces and nephews, Gia A. Tiano, Robert J. Tiano, II. and Dylan J. Piret; two great-nieces and nephews, Laila R. Tiano and Roman A. Nelson.
Pamela was a 1980 graduate of Pennsbury High School in Fairless Hills.
Pam was a homemaker, beloved by her family, and she was an avid cook. She enjoyed the beach, especially Long Beach Island, N.J., loved boating on Cheat Lake, camping, concerts, and cookouts and parties with her family and friends. Pam was an unconditional lover of animals and a huge fan of Lifetime movies.
She was a member of the VFW, and other local clubs and organizations.
Pam had a contagious smile, a huge heart, and loved her family and friends unconditionally. To know her was to love her.
Sadly missed by her loved ones, Pam will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving devoted fiancee, sister, aunt, and a wonderful daughter.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated. A private inurnment will take place later at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance, PA.
Online condolences may be sent to deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com
