Uniontown
We celebrate the life and memory of Pamela Susan Nicholson, 60, of Uniontown, who peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 25, 2023.
She was born July 13, 1962, to Dorothy Trainor Nicholson and Clarence E. Nicholson, in Uniontown.
In addition to her parents, Pamela was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles Davis Jr., in 2015; and her fur babies, Koko, Bear and Sugar.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kristi Hibbard and Keisha Davis; and her fur baby, Leo, who brought her much happiness; sister, Joyce Nicholson Hibbard (late husbandClarence F. Hibbard); along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pamela was a stay-at-home mom, and an excellent homemaker, who enjoyed cooking and baking. Her door was always open and everyone was welcome. She especially had a great love for her family and her dogs. She enjoyed relaxing outdoors, listening to country music, watching nature and wildlife.
Pamela had a contagious smile, a wild and free spirit, and a heart of gold. Heaven gained an Angel, who definitely was one-of-a-kind. She was a blessing to us all and will be sadly missed by many.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of DeGGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director. Interment is private.
