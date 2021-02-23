Uniontown
Pasquale G. Pasqua, 98, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in the Uniontown Hospital, Friday, February 19, 2021. He was born April 14, 1922, in Brownfield, a son of the late Pietro and Lauretta Salerno Pasqua.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Molnar Pasqua; sisters Frances Marensky, Carmille McCann, and Lena and Rosemarie in childhood. He was the last member of his immediate family.
Patsy, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. He was a retired coal miner and member of the United Mine Workers of America Robena Local 6321, Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584, Masontown, life member and past president of Southwest Pennsylvania Fire Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs Association, member of Fayette County Fire Chiefs Association, life member and longtime past chief of Edenborn Volunteer Fire Department, life member of McClellandtown Volunteer Fire Company, and past president of Messmore Rod & Gun Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Peter Pasqua and wife Barbara; and daughter Linda Novak and husband Stephen, all of Uniontown; grandchildren Renee Reese and husband David of Scottdale, Michael Pasqua and wife Carolyn of Masontown, Todd Novak and wife Ashley of Wilmington, Ohio, and Nicole Shaulis and husband Jeremy of Uniontown; a great-grandson, Grant Shaulis of Uniontown; a brother-in-law, David Molnar of McClellandtown; and a special niece, Rose Molnar of Edenborn.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. The Edenborn Volunteer Fire Department will hold services at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Please observe social distancing and wear protective masks for everyone's safety during the COVID-19 epidemic.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. All friends are asked to go directly to the church.
Interment will follow privately for the family at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #423 and VFW #4584, Masontown.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to your local fire department or favorite charity.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
