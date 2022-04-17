Smock
Pastor Carol Atwood, 77, of Smock, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 14, 2022, with loving family by her side. She was born March 23, 1945.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jay and Henrietta Lewis; her loving husband, Rev. Dr. Daniel Willard Atwood; daughter, Lovis Michelle Dawn Atwood Shepherd; and three siblings, Bonnie, Tommy and Diane.
Carol was the Pastor of El-Shaddai Bible Church, and a member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she was the organist for 35 years. She was the music behind the Leland Bible Class, Sunday morning service, on WMBS. Carol's life was devoted to serving the Lord and her savior Jesus Christ.
In her younger years she was a wonderful bowler with her team, the mixed Nuts. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
Surviving is her son, Dana Roger Atwood; five grandchildren, Christopher Mitchell, Eric Atwood, Dana Renee Atwood, Danielle Rose Atwood and Matthew Roger Atwood and wife Jenna; six great-grandchildren, Grayson Atwood, Carson, Kaleigh and Caleb Mitchell and Zoey and D'Mari Yeager; sister, Debbie Bowman (Dana); and brother, Jim Lewis (Rebecca), all of Ohio; and her very close and dear friend, Rev. Emily Byrd.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA, from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, in the Christ United Methodist Church, 6 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family, in care of the Shell Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.