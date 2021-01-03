Pat Alexander

Masontown
Pat "Biff" Alexander, 71, of York, and formerly of Masontown, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Advent Health Hospital, Orlando, Fla. He was born March 27, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of the late Patsy V. and Dolores Alexander.
A graduate of University of Pittsburgh, Pat worked with his parents in the auto parts and repair business until 1998. He then earned a master's degree in education from Westmoreland County Community College and Penn State, launching a second career teaching the sciences in secondary education until retirement in 2014. Since retiring, he devoted himself to teaching cooperative home school classes for students in central Pa. Pat was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Hallam. He was deeply rooted in his faith and desired to lead others to know Christ.
On April 19, 1980, he married Linda Balash, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Todd T. Alexander (Andria) of Sanford, Fla. and Biff S. Alexander of York; a daughter, Anna T. Alexander of York; five grandchildren, Joel, Nathan, Luke, Micah and Jude Alexander; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Deceased is a son, Neil D. Alexander.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Children's Bible Ministries of Southwestern Pennsylvania at www.cbmswpa.org. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
