Uniontown
Pat Chrislip Bonvenuto, 64, of Uniontown, formerly of Masontown, passed away April 28, 2021, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born January 14, 1957, in Charleston, W.Va., a son of the late Pat and Charlotte Virginia Katherine Trimble Bonvenuto.
Pat attended California University and before retiring was employed as a government social worker. He was a member of IPMS (Pittsburgh International Plastic Modellers' Society) and a former member of the Albert Gallatin WPIAL Football Championship Team, Class of 1974. Pat was inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame June 18, 2016, with the rest of the A. G. players and coaches. The team players and coaches would not only still be remembered, but cherished. Pat's memories of the 1974 team were so sharp that he could name key opposing players and where they played in college. He said that team had everything it took to be successful. Good speed, good power and good coaching and they had heart.
Friends are invited to attend a committal service at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
