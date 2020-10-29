Fairchance
Pati Reynolds, 66, of Fairchance, passed away October 27, 2020.
Pati was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was loved by her mother, Emma Martin; son, Dustin Reynolds and wife Stacy; grandchildren, Maddox, Lennox and Layla, Hannah, Gabby and Brent; sister, Natalie Martin; brothers, Bill Martin and Tim Martin; nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Melissa Uhrin Reynolds; and many friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Glenn Martin; husband, Gregory Reynolds; son, Gregory Reynolds; and sister, Lori Martin.
Pati loved to go on vacations with her family and friends. She was fun loving and had a great sense of humor. She loved playing slot machines at all of the local casinos, was also an avid bingo player in her past, which led her to help at the weekly bingo at Fairchance Fire Hall.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, October 30. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating.
