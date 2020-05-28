Masontown
Patricia A. Blair Morris passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born February 24, 1933, in Masontown, a daughter of Edgar Blair and Patricia Brady. She was predeceased by her husband, Warren C. Morris Sr.; a daughter, Darla Dedo; a son, Warren C. Morris Jr.; a grandson, Adam G. Morris; daughter-in-law Cindy Morris; son-in-law Jim Balbach; and a brother, Ed Blair of Virginia.
She married the love of her life, Warren, July 26, 1949, in a little chapel in Maryland. Together they had 11 children.
She is survived by the following children: Larry Morris of Masontown, Audrey Balbach of White Oak, James Morris of New York, Donald (Ada) Morris of Masontown, Elizabeth (Barry) Brown of McClellandtown, Susan Schroyer of Masontown, Paula (Paul) Guthrie of Smithfield, George (Cheryle) Morris of McClellandtown, Margaret (Robert) Mann of Virginia; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Morris; and her brother, whom she adored, Larry (Libby) Blair of Uniontown; 25 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and four foster granddaughters, whom she adored.
Special thanks to her granddaughter, Tricia Zitney, for help with caring for her and Amedysis and its great staff.
Patricia was the glue that kept this family together. She loved huge family gatherings, going to Masontown Senior center and shopping for shoes. She attended Masontown United Methodist Church.
Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are entrusted to BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.