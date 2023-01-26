Uniontown
Patricia A. Check Altman, 68, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at home with her loving family by her side. She was born February 3, 1954, in Connellsville, daughter of the late Joseph Check and Rita Virgile Check.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Check.
Patricia was a 1972 graduate of Geibel High School, 1976 graduate of Duquesne University and 1981 graduate of Ohio University, where she received her MBA. She was employed by Albert Gallatin Home Care and Hospice for 23 years and retired as the Director of Administration.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Therese Altar Society. Patricia was former secretary of Alpha Sigma Ta Sorority, member of the Albert Gallatin Foundation, Rotary, Interfaith Board of Directors secretary and a member of Uniontown Country Club Board.
Left to cherish Patricia's memory are: her husband, Mark N. Altman; sister, Marjo Fischer (Todd), of Villa Hills, Ky.; and sister-in-law, Sandra Check, of Clarksville, Md. She has 10 nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family and friends will be received from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 27th, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Prayers of Transfer. A Funeral Mass celebrating Patricia's life will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Father Anthony Cortado officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Donations in memory of Patricia can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401, or the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 501 Martindale Street, Suite 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.