Perryopolis
Patricia A. Chunkala Travalena, 85, of Perryopolis, Jefferson Township, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Amber House, Mt. Pleasant.
Born September 23, 1936, in Monessen, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Rutkovsky Chunkala. A resident of Perryopolis for the past 68 years, Mrs. Travalena was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Monessen High School and California University of Pennsylvania, and was a retired school teacher from the Frazier School District.
She enjoyed her afternoon soap operas, cooking and crocheted countless blankets and hats, and donating them for newborn babies.
She is survived by her husband, Richard H. Travalena, to whom she was married to for 69 years; son and daughter-in-law, Richard J. and Wendy Travalena of Perryopolis; two grandsons, Richard J. Travalena Jr. and wife Kristen of Perryopolis, Matthew Travalena and wife Susan of Dawson; three precious great-grandchildren, Emme, Paisley and Ean; an aunt, Laura Hackney; two nieces and many cousins.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Walter Chunkala; and her beloved pets, Mindy, Gidget and Abby.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, followed by funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church with the Reverend Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in Mon Valley Memorial Park at a later date.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, parzynskifuneralhome.com
