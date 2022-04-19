Uniontown
Patricia A. Dick-Adams of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in her home. She was born April 16, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Huey Mullen and Shelby Shumar Mullen.
Patty worked in a factory, as a CNA and a baker at Yum Yum Bagel Cafe. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, going to the casino, being with her pets and was an avid Pirate Fan.
Left to cherish Patty’s memory are her daughters, Shelby and Abigail; a brother, Anthony Mullen and wife Kim; a sister, Melissa Dubovich and husband Nick; Special Aunt, Judith DeFrank; Best Friend, Julie A. McDonough and her children, Thomas, Andrea and Erin; her pets, Lucky, Pearl, Bandit and Daisy Mae; also, many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, Pa., where friends will be received in the funeral home, from 5 until 7 p.m. followed by a time of sharing of Patty’s life at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, April 20, 2020. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patty’s memory to the American Lung Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
