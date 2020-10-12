Adah
Patricia A. Forsythe, 77, of Adah, passed away peacefully, at her home, Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Connellsville, June 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Belmont Edward Miller and Mary Margaret Long Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Franklin Jordan; son, Arthur William Jordan; a daughter, Tracy Ann Forsythe; a grandson, Marvin Foster; and brothers, Thomas and Harvey Miller.
Pat was a certified nursing assistant and had been employed with several nursing facilities including Monaghan's Personal Care Home and Pratt's Nursing Home. She was also a certified firefighter with the Gates Volunteer Fire Department. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Dorothy Anderson (Ralph) of Connellsville; her children, Patricia Forsythe (Jimmy) of Uniontown, Robert Forsythe (Charlotte) of Adah, Mary Henderson (Donny) of Adah, Dorothy Jordan of Uniontown, Holbert Jordan (Lisa) of Hiller, Nancy Grimm (Frank) of Philadelphia, Belmont Forsythe (Kelly) of Nemacolin, Frankie Conaway (Bobby) of Adah; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their families; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 12, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, October 13, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
