Adah
Patricia A. Forsythe, 77, of Adah, passed away peacefully, at her home, Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was born in Connellsville, June 1, 1943, a daughter of the late Belmont Edward Miller and Mary Margaret Long Miller.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 12, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, October 13, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
