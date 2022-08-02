Smock
Patricia A. Garcher Kilgore, 86, formerly of Smock, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born June 1, 1936, in Smock, a daughter of the late John and Sophia Garcher.
Patty worked as a cook with her neighbor and friend, the late Beverly Garbutt, and later in the deli and hot food departments at Giant Eagle.
Patty was formerly a member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Smock, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a CCD teacher. She was also a member of the choir and Rosary Society. Patty was very devoted to the Blessed Mother. She became a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Uniontown upon the closure of St. Hedwig Church.
Patty had a passion for cooking and baking. She loved to talk about recipes. Nothing made her happier than family gatherings; she enjoyed sitting back and watching everyone eat, laugh, and share stories.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years; Ronald Kilgore Sr.; a son, Gregory and daughter-in-law Kelly Kilgore; and her siblings, Elizabeth Sabolick, Sophia Rollence, Dorothy Warchol, Marcella Dvorchak, Ethel Zimcosky, John Garcher and Joseph Garcher. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Patty was a beloved wife, mother, Bubba, and mom to many. Patty is survived by her children, Ron Jr. and wife Helen Kilgore and their daughters, Christen, Connie (Nate) Raring, and great-granddaughter, Zolara. (Greg and Kelly) Grandson Greg (Erin) Kilgore and great granddaughter Eloise. Granddaughter Danis (Ben) Miller and great grandsons Isaac and Lincoln. Bruce and wife Nancy Kilgore and their children, Ally (Evan) McDonald and great grandchildren, Zac, and Lizzie, Josh (Christina) Snell and great-grandchildren Hailey, Landon, and Noah; daughter Patty and husband Mark Franks and their daughters Maggie, Krista and Lizzie and great-granddaughters Autumn and Olive; daughter Pam and husband Larry Kumor and sons Dominic (Briana), Nick, Jacob (Shannon) and great-granddaughters Riley, Cyra, Scarlett; and granddog, Gunner. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Sharon Kilgore and Lena Garcher.
In lieu of flowers, Patty can be remembered by donating to your favorite charity, praying the rosary, or gathering with your family for a meal and enjoying each other’s company.
“Cherish your family, make time, have patience, and laugh often with them.” - BB Butler
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health Care for its care, compassion, and support for our family at this difficult time.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, and at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4, for prayers of transfer, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL, Hopwood. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Josephs R.C. Church. Interment will follow in St. Josephs Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.