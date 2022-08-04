formerly of Smock
Patricia A. Garcher Kilgore, 86, formerly of Smock, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, and at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4, for prayers of transfer, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Josephs Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock.
