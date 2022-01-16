formerly of Rochester
and Center Township
Patricia A. Kayla, 89, formerly of Rochester and Center Township, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Providence Care Center, where she resided for the past year. Born February 2, 1932, in Herbert, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Cormack Kikta.
Patricia was a graduate of Redstone High School in 1950 and Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She worked as a registered nurse at McGuire Memorial Home, New Brighton, and as a substitute school nurse in the Rochester Area School District. She was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Our Lady of the Valley Parish, where she had been a member of the Christian Mothers and served as a Eucharistic Minister and Sacristan with the Altar Linen Ministry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew R. Kayla Sr., in 2001. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Francis, Robert and Vincent Kikta; and one sister, Delores Kikta.
She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Beth Ann and Frank Villella of Fort Wayne, Ind., Rebecca and Jim Harding of Camp Hill, and Jacqueline and Daniel Pinchot, Center Township; one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Kay Kayla of Florence, Miss; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 21, in the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams Street, Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia R.C. Church, Rochester. Please wear a face mask at the request of the family for both visitation and Mass. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in Patricia's name, may be made to McGuire Memorial Home, 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton, PA 15066 or St. Cecilia R.C. Church, Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 628 Virginia Avenue, Rochester, PA 15074.
The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Care Center and Grane Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of our mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.