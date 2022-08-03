Uniontown
Patricia "Tish" A. Kridle Trambko, 98, of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.
She was born March 17, 1924, in Masontown, the daughter of the late Louis and Cristina Flydle Kridle. Beloved wife of the late Francis "Toots" Trambko.
Left to cherish in her memory is her daughter, Christina "Tina" and husband, Richard, of Hopwood. Tina was her sole caretaker for the last five years. Cherished granddaughters, Keli DeCarlo of Uniontown and Keri Adams and husband, Shawn, of Fairchance; her great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Madeline DeCarlo and Cael and Colby Adams.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Leonard "Lenny" Trambko; her brothers, John, George, Frederick, Walter, Henry and Edward Kridle; and her sister, Margaret Guy.
Patricia retired from Rockwell, where she worked for many years. She was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Her passion was bowling, she was a member of the Tuesday and Thursday Night bowling leagues at Manor Lanes until she was 96 years old when COVID-19 closed the lanes. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
She loved spending time with her family and taking long walks with her husband for many years until his passing in 2016 and continued walking well into her 90's. Her kindness and altruism will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, and until 9:15 a.m. on Friday, August 5, when Prayers of Transfer will be said.
The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health Care and Hospice for the excellent care given to her.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
