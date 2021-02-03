Uniontown
Patricia A. Maxson, 77, of Uniontown, passed away at home, January 30, 2021. She was born June 1, 1943, in Charleroi. She was a daughter of the late Walter "Shindy" Zelenski and Mildred "Millie" Chunko Zelenski.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Dorothy Duran, Walter Zelenski and Donna Zelenski.
She is survived by her brother, John Zelenski (Carol) of Belle Vernon; nieces and nephews, Andy Duran of Indianapolis, Ind., Danielle Scherer (Michael) of Cranberry Township, Douglas Vogel (Christina) of Raymond, N.H., Steve Zelenski (Marci) of Belle Vernon, Cheryl Mattay (Adam) of Perryopolis; and 10 great-nieces and nephews.
She was Catholic by faith and dearly loved her animals. She was employed for many years at Uniontown Hospital as a switchboard operator
All services will be private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Donations may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
