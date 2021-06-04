Uniontown
Patricia A. Moskala, 80, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. She was born August 5, 1940, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Blanche Sytko.
She was the beloved wife of Larry Moskala; mother of Todd Moskala; grandmother of Kaiden Moskala. She was the last of her immediate family. She was a loving wife and mother and will be missed by many.
Family and friends are welcome in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4. A blessing service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
