Uniontown
Patricia A. Schimonsky Bittner, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born September 24, 1953, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Roy Schimonsky and Rose Martino Schimonsky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Redding; and great-nephew, Zachary Ronald Johnson.
Patricia was a 1971 graduate of Brownsville High School. She was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Patricia worked as a supervisor for the Fayette County Assistance Office for over 30 years.
She was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed sewing. Her grandchildren were her life. Her family was always first in her life.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Henry L. Bittner, III of Uniontown; son, Michael Bittner and wife Jaime of Uniontown; daughter, Beth Ann Bazmore and husband Shawn of Pittsburgh; twin sister, Rose Rambo and husband Mark of Uniontown; and sisters, Sandy Pugliesi of Webster, Roileen Schimmel of New Salem, Lorilyn Crabb of Pittsburgh and Loralei Perozich and husband John of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Sabrina Longley and husband Jake, Maria Bittner, Michael Bittner, Jenna Redding, Nathan Redding and Shawn Bazmore, Jr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.