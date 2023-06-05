Uniontown
Patricia A. Schimonsky Bittner, 69, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
